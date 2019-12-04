Downtown Yellowknife building evacuated following suspected propane tank leak

Employees at a downtown building have been forced to evacuate the area due to a suspected propane tank leak, NNSL Media is told.

Firefighters, arriving at 50 Street’s Finn Hansen building just after 1:15 p.m., closed a lane of traffic and cordoned off the area with red tape.

April Desjarlais, who owns the Finn Hansen build, told NNSL Media employees were evacuated as a precaution due to a what she believed to be a “slight leak” in the building’s propane tank.

Firefighters taped off the side area of the joined day shelter and sobering centre to ensure public safety in the surrounding area, a member on the scene told NNSL Media.

Updates to follow.