Downtown Yellowknife building evacuated following suspected propane tank leak

By
Brendan Burke
-
263

Employees at a downtown building have been forced to evacuate the area due to a suspected propane tank leak, NNSL Media is told.

Firefighters, arriving at 50 Street’s Finn Hansen building just after 1:15 p.m., closed a lane of traffic and cordoned off the area with red tape.

April Desjarlais, who owns the Finn Hansen build, told NNSL Media employees were evacuated as a precaution due to a what she believed to be a “slight leak” in the building’s propane tank.

Firefighters taped off the side area of the joined day shelter and sobering centre to ensure public safety in the surrounding area, a member on the scene told NNSL Media.

Updates to follow.

Previous articleMore than $700 raised at Movember hockey showdown
Next articleCelebrating nursing knowledge
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here