Doug Gillard replacement at Yk bylaw leaves job

Jason Card, the man hired in the spring to replace Doug Gillard, the City of Yellowknife’s once embattled manager of municipal enforcement, is no longer with the city, NNSL Media has learned.

In a Nov. 10 post on his Facebook account, Card wrote that he will be running Wilf’s Carpet Cleaning, Wilf’s Steam and Wilf’s Duct Cleaning.



Yellowknifer reached out to Card over Facebook on Friday afternoon seeking confirmation and an interview but he stated simply that he wasn’t working for the municipality any longer. His name no longer appears on the city staff directory.

“I no longer work at the city. Thanks,” Card wrote.

Card left his job as deputy warden of operations at North Slave Correctional Centre in early spring to take the position. Gillard had been moved the previous fall, on Oct. 15, 2018 — the same day as the municipal election — into a new job in a new division as manager of Emergency Management.

The Emergency Management Division was made responsible for revising the city’s Emergency Measures Plan, supporting the city’s response to emergencies and developing and implementing a city Business Continuity Plan. Gillard remains the division’s manager.

The former bylaw manager was at the centre of controversy in 2018 after former staff members accused him of workplace misconduct. Chief among the allegations is that Gillard used city security cameras at the city library to ogle women he found attractive.

City council later ordered an investigation that found, without pointing the finger directly at Gillard, that city cameras “more likely than not” were misused in and around 2014, and no one outside of the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the municipal enforcement division, likely knew about it at the time. Gillard has never publicly addressed the allegations against him.

He stayed on as head of municipal enforcement until moving over to the emergency management division last fall.

The City of Yellowknife stated in an email on Friday that Card’s last day was Oct. 17.

“Jason Card is no longer an employee with the City of Yellowknife, effective October 17, 2019,” stated Alison Harrower communications and economic development officer. “The City will provide no further comment at this time.”