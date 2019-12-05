Donations sought for free Christmas feast

'We want to give people a sense of dignity and a sense of community'

Robin Wasicuna has had some not-so-great Christmases.

The acclaimed Yellowknife-based chef, formerly of Twin Pine Diner, wants to make sure his own experiences aren’t shared by other community members.

That’s why Wasicuna is planning second annual free dinner on Christmas Day.

“I just want other people to not feel that way,” Wasicuna told Yellowknifer in an interview Tuesday.

“The holidays are one of those times where you really need the comfort of having people around you. I really want to make sure that anybody who feels alone or feels they need to have a meal can come down,” added Wasicuna.

Doors will open at Northern United Place on Dec. 25, where all are welcome to dig into a free feast, served from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., cooked up by Wasicuna and a team of local volunteer chefs.

Ahead of the Christmas feast, Wasicuna is calling on the community to donate food and other items to make the event happen.

“The more we can make it feel like a real Christmas for people who don’t necessarily have that opportunity, that’s what we want,” said Wasicuna.

While residents have stepped up to donate turkeys for the dinner, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, butter, desserts, juice and soda are still needed, said Wasicuna.

Chocolates, toques, mitts, socks and presents for young children are also being sought.

Wasicuna, who promises a “top-notch” meal, said the feast is all about giving back to a community that’s supported him and his family in their business endeavours.

“We want to give people a sense of dignity and a sense of community. Everyone deserves a hot meal and some personal attention during the holidays and anytime of the year,” said Wasicuna.

“It’s really about giving that to the people who come and eat,” he continued.

Wasicuna added the “whole idea” of the dinner is to give people a “sense of belonging or dignity.”

“Whatever is missing, we just hope we can help fill that void a little bit for them,” he said.

Regardless of one’s background or circumstances, everyone is welcome at the dinner, stressed Wasicuna.

Donations can be dropped off at 22 Taylor Rd. on Dec. 20.