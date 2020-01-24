Diavik, city to hold field sponsorship event at Fieldhouse 

A special event marking a new corporate sponsorship of the Fieldhouse will be held Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cherish Winsor, spokesperson for Rio Tinto-Diavik Diamond Mines, said the company is providing multi-year sponsorship for the city. She said the event will provide guests with free field time for some soccer play and will include coffee and cupcakes.

There are two indoor multi-sport fields in the Fieldhouse, one of which is already sponsored by Northwestel.

Company CEO and president Richard Storrie and city Mayor Rebecca Alty will be in attendance at the event.

The company is also aiming to offer some sponsorship funds for the Super Soccer tournament taking place this spring.