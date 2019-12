Christmas came early for the furry friends of Yellowknife and their human caretakers.

The De Beers Group raised $4,755 at a silent auction during a Christmas party and donated the funds to the NWT SPCA.

The cash donation was collected in an envelope and presented to the SPCA on Dec. 23.

Valerie Bassett, with De Beers presented Jessica Ginter, a veterinary technologist at the SPCA with the donation.

The funds will help the SPCA continue to care for animals at the volunteer-run shelter.