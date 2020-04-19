Dettah Ice Road to close Sunday

The ice road from Yellowknife to Dettah is scheduled to close on Sunday at noon.

The GNWT’s Department of Infrastructure (INF) said in a tweet on Sunday morning that “due to rapidly warming weather” the road will close.

Due to rapidly warming weather, the #Dettah Ice Road will close today, April 19, at noon. #spring — GNWT/GTNO Infrastructure (@GNWT_INF) April 19, 2020

This year’s opening of the road on Jan. 11 was one of the latest openings in recorded history.

It opened on the same date last year, and previously opened on the same date in 2000.

The average opening date over the last 20 years has been on Dec. 23, according to INF records.

Nechalacho ice road closed

Maintenance on the nearby Nechalacho ice road from Yellowknife Bay to Nechalacho – next to the Dettah entrance – ended last week.

“Portions of the ice road are impassable. The ice road is unsafe for public travel and will be blocked with a snow berm,” the Yellowknives Dene First Nation said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.