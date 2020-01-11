Dettah Ice Road opens

The Dettah Ice Road has opened.

Vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kilograms now the have the green light to use the key wintertime connection between Yellowknife and Dettah, the GNWT’s Department of Infrastructure announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

The Jan. 11 opening of the crossing ties for the latest ever.

It opened on the same day last year, mirroring a record set in 2000.

In contrast with the late openings seen over the last two years, the 20-year average opening date is Dec. 23, according to department records.

The department of infrastructure says recent extreme cold temperatures impacted the opening date.

“Recent extreme cold temperatures are not easy on our machines or workers, and can impact opening dates and weight restrictions,” states the department.

The earliest ever opening was recorded in 2002 – Dec. 6.