Dettah Ice Road opens

By
Brendan Burke
-
132

The Dettah Ice Road has opened.

Vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kilograms now the have the green light to use the key wintertime connection between Yellowknife and Dettah, the GNWT’s Department of Infrastructure announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

The Jan. 11 opening of the crossing ties for the latest ever.

It opened on the same day last year, mirroring a record set in 2000.

In contrast with the late openings seen over the last two years, the 20-year average opening date is Dec. 23, according to department records.

The department of infrastructure says recent extreme cold temperatures impacted the opening date.

“Recent extreme cold temperatures are not easy on our machines or workers, and can impact opening dates and weight restrictions,” states the department.

 

The earliest ever opening was recorded in 2002 – Dec. 6.

Previous articleNews/North Jan. 13 edition
Next articleAuthor anticipates zombie graphic novel
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here