The GNWT Department of Infrastructure (INF) announced Thursday that the Dettah ice road is now open for the 2020/2021 season.

As of 1 p.m. the 6.5 km road connecting Yellowknife and Dettah can support vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg.

Advertisement

On the same day, INF announced the opening of the Sambaa K’e (Trout Lake) winter road, the Aklavik ice road, the Mackenzie River ice crossing to Wrigley, the Liard River ice crossing to Fort Simpson, the Mackenzie River ice crossing to Tulita, and the winter road between Tulita and Norman Wells.

The Dettah ice road’s Christmas Eve opening is consistent with its 20 year average of opening on Dec. 24. It’s average closing date is April 16.