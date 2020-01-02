Dettah ice crossing to open next week

The ice crossing to Dettah should be open by late next week.

Jennifer Lukas, a Department of Infrastructure spokesperson, said that according to measurements taken Thursday, the ice was thick enough to begin construction on the crossing.

Weather permitting, crews will begin clearing snow Friday morning.

“Due to the existing snow depth, it will take our crews a few days to construct the crossing. If all goes well, we anticipate being able to open the ice crossing by the end of next week,” Lukas wrote over email.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that it is illegal to travel on a closed ice crossing,” she added. “To ensure your own and safety and the safety of our workers, please stay away from the construction area until the road has been opened.”