Dettah and Ndilo band council election results revealed

By
Brendan Burke
-
217

The results are in for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) Dettah and Ndilo band council election, which was held on Monday night.

Of the nine candidates vying for one of five council seats in Dettah, the following were elected:

Kateri Lynn                        204 votes

Liza Pieper                        148 votes

Jessica DeLeary                145 votes

Bobby Drygeese               140 votes

Jonas Sangris                   132 votes

Twelve candidates ran for Ndilo council. The following were elected:

Justina Black                    154 votes

Elizabeth Liske                 147 votes

Lena Ann Black                143 votes

Cece Beaulieu                  142 votes

William Lines                    116 votes

More to come. 

Previous articleInuvik Drum – August 22 Edition
Next articleMayor of Ulukhaktok calls out housing corporation
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here