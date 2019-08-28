Dettah and Ndilo band council election results revealed

The results are in for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) Dettah and Ndilo band council election, which was held on Monday night.
Of the nine candidates vying for one of five council seats in Dettah, the following were elected:
Kateri Lynn 204 votes
Liza Pieper 148 votes
Jessica DeLeary 145 votes
Bobby Drygeese 140 votes
Jonas Sangris 132 votes
Twelve candidates ran for Ndilo council. The following were elected:
Justina Black 154 votes
Elizabeth Liske 147 votes
Lena Ann Black 143 votes
Cece Beaulieu 142 votes
William Lines 116 votes
More to come.