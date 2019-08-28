Dettah and Ndilo band council election results revealed

The results are in for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) Dettah and Ndilo band council election, which was held on Monday night.

Of the nine candidates vying for one of five council seats in Dettah, the following were elected:

Kateri Lynn 204 votes

Liza Pieper 148 votes

Jessica DeLeary 145 votes

Bobby Drygeese 140 votes

Jonas Sangris 132 votes

Twelve candidates ran for Ndilo council. The following were elected:

Justina Black 154 votes

Elizabeth Liske 147 votes

Lena Ann Black 143 votes

Cece Beaulieu 142 votes

William Lines 116 votes

More to come.