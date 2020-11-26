Det’on Cho Management LP has been named one of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures in 2020, according to Waterstone Human Capital.

The recognition for Det’on Cho Management, the economic development arm of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN), places it among “best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage,” Waterstone, an international cultural talent management professional services firm, stated in a Thursday news release.

Det’on Cho is one of 10 companies to receive the award in the growth category and is the only winner in the three territories.

Paul Gruner, president and CEO of Det’on Cho, said the company is honoured to receive the accolade.

“The past and present list of award recipients is truly exceptional, and it is amazing to see our name listed alongside theirs,” Gruner said. “This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our employees, board of directors, and ownership and shines a light on the outstanding relationship we have with our client partners.”

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris said the First Nation launched Det’on Cho more than 30 years ago, hoping that it would become a major player in the NWT economy.

“I am very pleased to see the vision of our Elders come to be a reality,” Sangris said.

Ndilo Chief Ernest Betsina said Det’on Cho’s grounding in Dene values and culture has allowed the skill of the company’s management and staff to shine through.

Bobby Drygeese, board chair of Det’on Cho Management, said the award confirms the company is “working effectively toward our common goal of creating prosperity for the YKDFN.”

A company’s corporate culture is its greatest asset that drives its performance, said Waterstone president and CEO Marty Parker, who also chairs Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures Awards.

“This year’s winning organizations have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to corporate culture and to leveraging their culture as a competitive advantage,” Parker said. “They all align to three key themes: they are focused on building a high performance culture, committed to employee career development and growth and focused on creating a workplace culture that supports physical and psychological safety for their team members.”

Waterstone started the award series 17 years ago.

Det’on Cho began in 1988 with a $15,000 grant. Its gross revenues now exceed $50 million annually and it employs 800-900 people across 16 companies.

Its operations include hospitality, exploration, construction, transportation, aviation, logistics, human resources, remediation, environmental consulting and real estate.