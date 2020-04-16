Dene Nation prepared to take call for alcohol restrictions to federal level

Dene Nation National Chief Norman Yakeleya calls the GNWT response to his organization’s demands to restrict alcohol sales “puzzling” as chiefs adapt to the coronavirus pandemic across the North.

Dissatisfied with the territorial government, the Dene Nation said its members are beginning to look at backup plans to solve their grievances related to liquor, including seeking help from Ottawa.

“We have pushed this issue up to the federal level to see how we can work with the federal government in a nation-to-nation relationship in helping keep our communities safe,” Yakeleya said, adding that federal ministers and the Prime Minister’s Office have been contacted on behalf of NWT Indigenous leaders. “The GNWT is surely not doing what we want them to do to keep our our communities safe.”

On Tuesday, after Yakeleya met with the chief and grand chiefs, he said the Dene leaders are “strong and united” in saying that they aren’t being heard by the GNWT. The territorial government isn’t responding to the urgency of how the influx of alcohol in small communities during the pandemic is causing disruption and health risks, according to Yakeleya, who didn’t attach a deadline to the Dene Nation’s demands.

“We want to state very clearly that the Dene Nation is not calling — is not calling — for a closure of the liquor stores,” Yakeleya said. “We are again stating very clearly — and I hope the Government of the Northwest Territories and the cabinet ministers are listening very good — that the Dene Nation wants to see the liquor stores reduce their sales, reduce their hours and to put in a ration system due to the realities of our small communities where we see a large amount of alcohol coming in to our communities.”

Yakeleya has been keeping local media frequently informed since the Dene Nation submitted a unanimous motion on behalf of the 27-member chiefs to the Premier of the Northwest Territories office, April 4. Last week, Yakeleya complained that the response from the GNWT response was slow.

Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Justice and Finance, held a news conference on April 9 stating that the GNWT isn’t intending to close liquor stores but is willing to work closely with Indigenous leaders to resolve issues such as restricting sales hours and contending with bootlegging.

Bootleggers are taking advantage of the pandemic and First Nations members being home in isolation is causing problems in small communities that the territorial government is not fully appreciating or dealing with, Yakeleya stated. He noted once again that there are 10 communities without RCMP enforcement and eight without a nurse.

Yakeleya also said the Dene Nation also wants to see an increase in funding for his members to wean off alcohol.

The GNWT Press Secretary sent this written response to Yellowknifer on Thursday morning:

“The minister (Wawzonek) wrote a detailed letter to the Dene Nation on April 7 in response to their motion and then shared it with Indigenous and community governments on April 8. As a government we continue to look at the issue of liquor regulation during the pandemic.”