Delays in health card renewals at Inuvik centre; expired NWT cards will be honoured

Delays in processing health card renewal forms has prompted the GNWT to notify residents they won’t lose access to physician or hospital services due to an expired card.

The notice indicated the Health Services Administration office in Inuvik is currently experiencing delays in processing health care card renewal forms.

“At this time, we advise that NWT residents continue to submit their health care card renewal forms as usual,” the GNWT said.

To submit a renewal form, the public can either:

Email their form to healthcarecard@gov.nt.ca; or

Mail their form to:

Health Services Administration Office

Health and Social Services

Bag #9

Inuvik, NT X0E 0T0

For further inquiries, please email healthcarecard@gov.nt.ca or call the toll-free number 1-800-661-0830. Visit https://www.hss.gov.nt.ca/en/services/renewing-your-health-care-card for more information.