Seven schools in NWT communities will have new computers for a new school year.

De Beers Group, which operates the Gahcho Kué mine in a joint venture, issued a news release on Tuesday stating that 117 new lap top computers have been donated to the schools in order to help with online education access related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of the company’s contribution of $176,000 to date to assist NWT communities trying to deal with the virus.

The recipient schools include those in the Tlicho region – Mezi Community School in Whati, Jean Wetrade School in Gameti, Alex Arrowmaker School in Wekweeti, and Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Behchoko.

Other schools that will see new computers are Lutselk’e Dene School in Lutselk’e, Deninu School in Fort Resolution, and Chief Sunrise Education Centre at the K’atlodeeche First Nation Reserve in Hay River.

They will be receiving 14″ HP laptops with Windows 10 operating systems.

The company is also donating 10 surplus laptops to the Yellowknife Public Library to help people particularly members of the most vulnerable population, who don’t have any other way to access the internet.

“Education is one of our key focus areas at De Beers Group and we are pleased to be able to meet an immediate and practical need as students are preparing to go back to school,” Lyndon Clark, general manager of Gahcho Kue Mine, said in a news release.

“Education is important and we want to ensure that students have the tools they need for online resources.”

R.J. Simpson, minister of education, culture and employment, stated that the addition will help students heading back to school in the coming weeks.

“Students, families and communities are preparing for the return to school this fall,” he said. “Having access to technology will support students’ success and ability to adjust to modified learning environments as necessary.”