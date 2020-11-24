Northwestel’s new unlimited internet packages can be requested by customers starting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The release follows Northwestel receiving interim approval on Tuesday for its tariff application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on the internet packages in the North.

Eligible residential and business customers in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River and Norman Wells can request the package online through Northwestel’s chat portal or by calling 1-888-423-2333. Business customers can learn more by calling the same number or by visiting the company’s business site.

Customers in Whitehorse and Carcross, Yukon and in Fort Nelson, British Columbia are eligible for the service as well.

Residential customers on Internet 125 and Internet 250 will be able to add unlimited Internet

for $10 per month. Unlimited data will be available on Internet 50 for an additional $50 per

month.

“It’s great to be able to bring new unlimited options to many customers in time for a holiday

season, especially with so many of us sticking close to home,” said Tammy April,

Northwestel’s Vice-President of Consumer Markets. “We’ll be ready to take orders for fibre

and cable customers on Dec. 1. We look forward to bringing the same high-speed

unlimited Internet options to DSL customers across the NWT and Yukon over the next three

years.”

Northwestel has a three-year plan to bring high-speed unlimited Internet to DSL Internet

customers in every community in NWT and Yukon through Fibre-to-the-Home and Low-

Earth-Orbit satellite technology.

The CRTC said the period for comments on Northwestel’s application is ongoing, but the Commission has already received several interventions that generally support Northwestel’s unlimited internet package.

Although SSi Micro has requested the CRTC withhold interim approval of the application until more information has been filed with the Commission, it has approved the application on an interim basis before the entire record has been reviewed based on customers’ increased Internet needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northwestel was scheduled to introduce its unlimited services in Northern communities on Nov. 2, but SSi Micro’s intervention delayed the roll out.

A final determination on the unlimited Internet data packages and rates under consideration in the application will be considered in a later order.