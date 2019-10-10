Craig Yeo retires as assistant for Yk MLAs Green, O’Reilly

A campaign assistant to Julie Green is retiring from politics after he was caught tampering with election signs.

In a 17 word email to Yellowknifer Yeo stated that at age 65, this was his “last job.”

CBC reported in late September that during the campaign Yeo had been caught removing and replacing Arlene Hache’s signs in the Northern United Place apartment building.

Green said that she was not aware of any intention to tamper with signs and was “made aware of the issue through Elections NWT.”

According to an email sent from chief electoral officer Nicole Latour to Hache, a grievance was filed with Elections NWT and Yeo was found to have broken section 296 of the Elections and Plebiscites Act. He admitted guilt in full and submitted an apology.

“I know I caused them and you harm in hurt and anxiety and damaged your right to have your voice heard in the current election,” wrote Yeo in his apology.

“I did this on a stupid impulse without forethought and respect for you or for the harm I would cause.”

Yeo also served as the constituency assistant to Frame Lake MLA O’Reilly and Green during the last session of the Legislative Assembly. Initially both MLAs did not comment on whether or not he would be rehired.

“The decision is not mine alone because two of us employed him and has not been made yet,” Green told Yellowknifer.

O’Reilly, who said constituency agents being shared is not unheard of, told Yellowknifer he hadn’t considered anyone for such a position yet for the upcoming assembly.

Hache took to Facebook to highlight her frustrations over the matter, despite Elections NWT calling it a closed issue.

“Julie Green was quick to pronounce she had terminated the volunteer from her campaign team,” she wrote in a post.

“She isn’t so quick to say she will not rehire Craig Yeo as her constituency assistant. Niether is Kevin O’Reilly prepared to make that decision choosing instead to minimize it as a stupid mistake. Craig Yeo is one of the most experienced political operatives in the NWT, that is why he was hired. These two MLAs railed against ministers in the house for lack of transparency and accountability but fail to hold themselves to the same standard.”

Hache went on to suggest that Yeo should not be rehired in his position.

Danielle Mager, manager of public affairs and communications at the Legislative Assembly said that constituency assistants are hired at the discretion of of MLAs, are not considered GNWT employees and are not subject to vetting.