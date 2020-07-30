An individual in the South Slave region was caught failing to follow self-isolation protocols July 22.

The fine upon conviction, including a $225 victim surcharge, is $1,725. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) would not release any further information about the person or where the violation took place to “prevent undue stigma and public-shaming due to the comparatively low number of charges,” Health and Social Services department spokesperson Mike Westwick said in a press release Wednesday.

The volume of calls received by the GNWT 811 Covid-19 hotline is increasing, but the bulk of the 228 calls received between July 15 and 25 were related to travel and self-isolation plans. Just 13 were placed to make a complaint, according to data released July 29.

Compliance and Enforcement Taskforce members have carried out 1,807 investigations across the NWT related to public health orders, issued 168 verbal or written warnings and just eight $1,725 tickets, all in June and July.

