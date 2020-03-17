COVID-19: Some Yk restaurants temporarily shutter doors

Restaurants in Yellowknife are adjusting to new realities in the wake of COVID-19.

The NWT Brewing Company’s Woodyard pub, a popular Old Town bar and restaurant, will shutter its doors for the remainder of the week as safety measures ramp up across the country to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Announcing the “difficult” decision on Facebook Tuesday, management said it will reassess the situation on Monday.

“The safety and mental well-being of our staff is at the top of our priorities right now and we believe taking this time off will allow us to regroup and make a game plan for our operation in the coming weeks,” states the online post from the NWT Brewing Company.

According to the post, management aims to “partially re-open at some point with beer offsales and takeout.”

Canada’s top medical officer has urged the cancellation of gatherings with 50 or more people. Health officials in Canada and across the globe are continuing calls to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, Range Lake Road’s Copperhouse Eatery + Lounge is temporarily shutting down its restaurant and lounge, making the move to “touchless takeout.”

Patrons will still be able to grab their favourites by picking up their online orders at Copperhouse’s drive thru “with no contact other than a friendly smile at the window,” reads a statement from management released Tuesday.

Copperhouse is offering a 15 per cent discount to hospital staff who are “working incredibly hard to care for our community.”

Stake Restaurant has announced a temporary closure, too, telling patrons Tuesday the steak spot will be working on launching affordable delivery options.

At the same time, other city stores, restaurants, bars and coffee shops are scaling back hours of operation.