COVID-19: What’s open and closed over the holiday weekend 

Mirroring other jurisdictions, some stores in Yk are closing their doors for the first time on Easter Sunday

Some grocery stores in Yellowknife are closing their doors over the holiday weekend in an unprecedented step to give employees a chance to rest after dealing with weeks of increased demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Yellowknife Co-op and gas bar, located on Old Airport Road, will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 13.

“They’re closing the store to ensure our employees get some rest – we’ve been working a lot of overtime,” Jane Huang, who works at the Yellowknife Co-op, told NNSL Media.

Glen Meek, owner of the downtown Independent Grocer, said the store will be closed for the “first time” on Easter Sunday amid the pandemic.

Trevor’s Independent Grocer, located uptown, will also be closed on Sunday.

Both stores will remain open on Friday, operating at their reduced 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours in the wake of Covid-19. They will remain open on Saturday and Monday.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s premier moved to shut down grocery stores on Good Friday (April 10) and Easter Sunday.

NNSL Media has asked the territorial government if a similar measure would be enacted over the holiday weekend – a time that routinely sees large numbers of grocery shoppers year after year.

We’re awaiting a reply.

Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting other stores’ hours across Yellowknife:

Wal-mart

We’re told that Yellowknife’s Wal-mart will remain open over the weekend at their current hours.

Liquor stores

Downtown Liquor Store

Closed on Friday; open on Saturday and closed on Sunday, as per usual.

The store will reopen on Monday.

Uptown Liquor Shop

The same hours apply: closed on Friday; open on Saturday and closed on Sunday, as per usual.

The store will reopen on Monday.