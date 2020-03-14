COVID-19 UPDATE: Still no cases reported in NWT

The Government of the Northwest Territories stated in a daily briefing March 14 that there remain zero cases of COVID-19 in the NWT and the risk remains low of acquiring the virus in both the NWT and Canada.

In a news conference on Friday, senior GNWT leadership, including Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health and Social Services Minister Diane Thom and Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola stated that daily updates about the virus would commence and that weekly media briefings would also take place beginning next week.

Kandola announced yesterday that 80 tests have been conducted so far with no positive results. But it’s not clear whether all those tests have been completed.

It’s been previously reported that it takes up to seven days to get a test result back. Tests are performed by taking a swab sample from the patient’s nose. The samples are then sent to a lab in Alberta for analysis.

NNSL Media attempted to reach health officials today for comment but no one answered.

“This situation is evolving quickly,” the news release reads. “The GNWT is confident it is taking all the necessary preparedness steps to ensure the health and safety of NWT residents, and will continue to provide updates.”

“There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, and the risk of acquiring the virus in the NWT and Canada remains low at this time,” reads the press release from Trista Hauglan, media and communications coordinator, with the GNWT cabinet.

The rnews elease states that “health and safety” are the top priority for the government and that the GNWT is taking several “proactive measures to be prepared to respond to COVID-19 as the situation evolves.”

The GNWT is also providing regular updates about COVID-19 on the Department of Health and Social Services website.

A department by department update on work being done to prepare for COVID-19 was also provided in the news release that included the following:

Department of Health and Social Services:

The GNWT recognizes that our health system faces unique Northern challenges in these types of emergency situations, and as a result have been in an active state of readiness for weeks – making the necessary preparations to address the anticipated surge in the number of NWT residents needing to receive health services in the coming weeks and months because of COVID-19.

The NWT Chief Public Health Officer increased NWT surveillance to include testing anyone (residents and visitors) who arrives from outside of the NWT and show flu or cold like symptoms within 14 days of their arrival to test for COVID-19. Having this enhanced surveillance allows for the identification and management of any cases early, thereby reducing the strain on our health care system.

Health care providers are on alert to identify and manage possible cases in the NWT, as well as share healthy respiratory practices on an ongoing basis.

Ensuring the continuity of critical government services and programs during a territorial emergency is the responsibility of each GNWT department. Departments have been proactively identifying which services are critical, and putting plans to support their continuation if impacted as this situation evolves.

Emergency Measures, Department of Municipal and Community Affairs

The Emergency Management Office (EMO) coordinates the GNWT response in emergencies and is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely to identify emergency preparedness needs of communities and potential impacts to communities and critical infrastructure. The EMO has been activated to coordinate a broader emergency response. A communications working group has been established to support this group to ensure the public has timely and accurate information.

Residents may notice enhanced signage and prominence of hand hygiene stations at our health facilities. This is for the safety of residents, staff, and patients. Visitors to facilities may be asked screening questions to ensure we are protecting patients at acute care sites and residents at long term care facilities. Residents who are currently experiencing illness or who meet the criteria for self-isolation must call for advice regarding treatment options before presenting to a facility. For more information visit the Health and Social Services website.

Department of Education, Culture and Employment

Education, Culture and Employment has met with education bodies who are prepared to put their contingency plans in place for school closures should the Chief Public Health Officer direct this action.

Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment

Industry, Tourism and Investment is working with NWT Tourism to communicate with licensed tourism operators across the NWT, and have provided information about COVID-19 from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer to them – and to their guests.

Human Resources