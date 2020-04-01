COVID-19: Tlicho government providing aid programs for citizens

The Tlicho government has approved a series of aid programs for Tlicho citizens living in the Mǫwhì Gogha Dè Nı̨ı̨tłèè area in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The government issued a news release on Friday offering an On-the-Land Assistance Program which aims to help with costs of gas and groceries; hamper and care packages which will be distributed to each household in Behchoko, Whati, Gameti, Wekweeti and Yellowknife; and emergency requests which guarantees assistance to any Tlicho citizen needing emergency help.

Grand Chief George Mackenzie stated it is important that Tlicho members work together to get through the pandemic.

“I realize that this is a difficult time for many people and it is easy to get anxious and even frightened,” he stated. “It is a time to work together. The important thing to remember is that this will end, we will get better and that until that happens, we must work together, in unity, and help each other.”

Helping elders

The news release adds that the government is working with other organizations and governments to provide added support to citizens. Among those efforts include extending hours for the Behchokǫ̀ Homeless Centre and calling elders in the Tlicho communities.

The full news release can be read on the Tlicho government website.

The Tlicho government offices are currently closed during the pandemic but employees are working from home as recommended by the NWT chief public health officer.

“The Tłı̨chǫ Government will continue to evaluate the situation and will take further action as required to prioritize the health and safety of Tłı̨chǫ citizens,” states the letter.