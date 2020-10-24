Covid testing options have been extended for Saturday and Sunday in Yellowknife and Inuvik, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) said in a news release.

The hours of the Covid drive-through testing site, located behind the YK Primary Care Centre, have been extended from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-through service is intended for people who have mild symptoms but don’t feel they need to see a doctor or for people who have been advised to seek testing by public health.

No appointments are needed for the service and people do not need a vehicle to be tested in the tent.

To be assessed for Covid symptoms, the Yellowknife Public Health line, 767-9120, will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inuvik

Call the Inuvik Covid Clinic at (867) 777-7246 or the on-call cell line at (867) 490-2225. Appointments are available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, this will be extended depending on demand.

Other Communities

Call the local health centre or the following numbers for information on testing options:

Fort Smith – 867-872-6219 or 867-872-6221

Hay River – 867-874-8400. Call Public Health at (867) 874-8400 between 08:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After hours, call the Emergency Department at (867) 874-8050.

People in other communities can call their local health centres.

For more information on who should get tested visit the GNWT’s Covid portal.

If emergency health-care services are needed and you have flu-like symptoms, call before you come to a health-care facility. Do not go to the emergency department for non-urgent matters.