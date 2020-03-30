COVID-19: Sir John Franklin School reaches out to students with emotional video

Staff from Sir John Franklin High School posted a video tribute to students Sunday night.

The four-minute, 17-second video contains a montage of staff members from the school – some speaking, some not – self-isolating to a soundtrack of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me.

Last week, the Yk 1 Education District school board voted to close their schools by direction of the minister of Education, Culture and Employment and cancel the rest of the school year.

Students had been on March Break at the time and were due be back in class on March 30.

Principal Dean MacInnis, one of the staff members in the video, told NNSL Media on Sunday night that he was impressed with how it quickly came together.

“It was just a core of the teachers wanting to say we are thinking of (the students) as they had been due to come back to school Monday following March Break,” he said. “The video came together quite quickly through email and messages and people talking to each other.”