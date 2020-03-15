COVID 19: Public health officer recommends avoiding non-essential travel outside Canada

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued a news release late Saturday recommending that citizens avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada as a measure to combat the spread of COVID 19.

The recommendation comes on the basis of an Official Global Affairs Canada advisory from the Government of Canada.

Updates can be found at the Department of Health and Social Services website.

The three page GNWT news release states that anyone coming to the NWT and into Canada from the Hubei province in China, Iran or Italy are recommended to self-isolate and stay at home for 14 days. They are also recommended to contact a health provider within 24 hours of arriving in Canada.

Returning travellers

All returning travellers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks, which includes watching for fever, coughs or difficulties in breathing. Returning travellers are recommended to wash hands often for 20 seconds and cover mouth and nose with arm when coughing or sneezing.

If these symptoms are identified within 14 days, it is recommended to isolate oneself from others and to call a health care provider to inform them about their symptoms and travel history.

Residents leaving NWT

The Office of the Public Health Officer is highly recommending travellers to cancel or postpone trips outside of the NWT, based on Saturday’s news release. It points out that people travelling abroad should be aware of the condition of the destination as it applies to how it is impacted by the virus, knowing the health risks of the location, and understanding the safety and security risks abroad.

Travellers are recommended to have sufficient finances and necessities, including medication in case the trip is disrupted.

Health and Social Services staff have been strongly encouraged to cancel personal travel outside of the NWT effective on Saturday, the statement reads.

Cruise ship trips are highly recommended to be avoided; a point that Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola has stressed much of the last week due to the spread of the virus.

“Making the choice to stay at home and to not travel outside of the NWT is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and our communities from the spread of COVID 19, and to support our health system in responding to this pandemic,” states the news release.

The news release recommends travellers contact their airline or tour operator “to determine options for cancelling or postponing your trip.”

“Residents outside of Canada should find out what commercial options are still available to return to Canada and should consider returning to Canada earlier than planned if these options are becoming limited,” states the news release.

More information

The Department of Health and Social Services is regularly updating its website and continues to provide NNSL Media with daily updates as the situation progresses.