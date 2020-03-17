COVID-19: Majority of GNWT staff to work at home starting Thursday

The majority of GNWT employees will be working from home until further notice starting on Thursday.

The GNWT issued a notice Tuesday afternoon stating that the decision is based on the territorial government’s effort to follow advice from the Chief Medical Health Officer and to ensuring people follow proper social distancing procedures.

This includes “mitigating and containing the possible risk to the health of our employees and to all the residents of the NWT.”

“This is an unprecedented situation and is being monitored very closely,” states the notice, adding that the GNWT is committing to communicate information to employees on an ongoing basis.

The notice states that employees providing critical services “will be expected to report to work in person as normal.”

“Any employee who has been deemed critical and requiring onsite presence will be contacted by 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 by management,” states the notice.

“All other employees will be asked to work from home as of Thursday, March 19.”

Managers contacting employees

The notice states that managers will be communicating with employees in the coming days to ensure essential government operations and services will continue for residents. This include “feasibility, logistics and expectations of working from home,” states the notice.

Payment to employees is guaranteed to continue and on or through a form of paid leave or special leave, according to the notice.

Those employees who have been asked to work from home but who need to visit their office for computer or equipment should work with their manager or supervisor to arrange a time when it is appropriate to do so, as long as they are not self-isolating,” states the notice.