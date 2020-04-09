COVID-19: Dene Nation calls GNWT response ‘slow’ in alcohol, cannabis restrictions

The Dene Nation reiterated its call for help from the Government of the Northwest Territories in restricting and rationing alcohol and cannabis sales during the covid-19 pandemic.

On a Wednesday evening teleconference call with reporters, Norman Yakeleya, National Chief of the Dene Nation expressed disappointment and frustration with a “very, very, very slow response” from the territorial government to a motion it submitted last Friday.

Yakeleya has said that a four-point motion submitted by the Dene Nation, which represents 28 Dene communities, needs to be dealt with “ASAP” because there is “a small segment” of the population who are consuming alcohol and cannabis that fuel public gatherings and risk spreading the coronavirus.

The motion calls for a GNWT/Dene intergovernmental working group to oversee the issue, restricting alcohol and cannabis sales in the NWT’ six liquor stores – including rationing or store hour reductions, working with the chief public health officer to get as many Dene people out on the land as a self-isolation measure, and finding additional funding to help with alcohol withdrawal efforts.

“We are ready to work with them,” he said of the GNWT, adding the pressure needs to be put on Premier Caroline Cochrane.

“We don’t know where the territorial government is dragging its feet with legal issues or economic issues or whatever they have to do. We feel that they are really, really, really slow. This is an urgent matter for the Dene Nation and so we hope within the next 24 hours we hear something from them on the Dene Nation motion that was passed by the chiefs.”

Last Friday night, Yakeleya sought immediate action over the weekend, but said as he understands it, the GNWT was still discussing it this week.

“We tap our fingers waiting for the government,” he said. “When are they going to do something? When are they going to do something? It’s urgent. All the chiefs have said it needs to be done now.”

Especially concerning to Yakeleya is the fact that there are 10 Dene communities that do not have a full-time RCMP presence to respond to such behaviours. He also added that eight communities do not have nurses.

The small representation of those causing risk are an ongoing threat to communities, he said.

“We know those people doing it (partying and drinking) are certainly not listening to the chief public health officer,” he said. “We know that there is a high dependency among community members and they’re totally disregarding the recommendations of physical distancing and keeping safe. We have to think of our communities and children and we know that we need to put restrictions in place and announcement as soon as possible.”

Enforcement task force

Asked about the GNWT’s announcement earlier in the day to create an enforcement task force under the Chief Public Health Officer to ensure health and safety directives are followed, Yakeleya said any added enforcement is welcome due to the urgency in communities.

“We have to take every measure as possible within our powers,” he said. “As the Dene communities under their leadership, under the territorial government and their leadership or with the federal government’s leadership. We are all in this together.

“We’ve got to do everything in the Dene communities to ensure that there is safety in our communities. We will take safety measurements to ensure that our people are going to be safe. We live there and we are going to be there a long time.”

Yakeleya warned that if the territory doesn’t work closely with the Dene as requested by the chiefs, communities will act on their own to protect themselves.

“We have already heard in the news that communities are already doing their own community safety preventative measures,” he said.

The GNWT will be holding a news conference Thursday to discuss its approach to liquor sales during the pandemic. Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Finance, is expected to make a statement.

House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

Part of Yakeleya’s news conference on Wednesday addressed his presentation to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance earlier in the day. During his participation, he asked the federal government for direct funding assistance to help support Dene people in getting out on the land as a physical distancing and self-isolation measure.

He said he was grateful for those members who have gone out on the land for this purpose so far.

“The Dene Nation seeks the support of the federal government in continuing helping people go on the land and continuing to see that our essential services are taken care of such as elder care, food security, the economic impacts of the communities and all other things that are important to the Dene,” Yakeleya said.

He added that it is important the direct funding from the Government of Canada go to the Dene communities “without any interference of the Government of the Northwest Territories.”

“They (the Dene communities) know what is best for them to deal with the Covid-19 going into their communities,” he said.