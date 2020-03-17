COVID-19: Chief Public Health Officer orders cancellation of gatherings with 50 or more people

The Chief Medical Health Officer announced that all mass gatherings with 50 or people must be cancelled, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The release states that the Government of the Northwest Territories is “advising” all individuals, organizations, and businesses that any mass gatherings that could reach more than 50 people should be postponed.

The medical officer is making an exemption for large retail or grocery stores and that requirements of proper hand-washing and physical distance still apply.

“Large gatherings are a significant source of spread,” reads the release. “Physical distancing of more than two metres apart becomes challenging, healthy respiratory practices may not always be followed, and more bodies mean more chance of spread. Taking action to limit large gatherings will help protect all Northwest Territories residents – and especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations.”

Businesses

Businesses are being recommended to “limit how many people are in any establishment at any given time,” according to the release.

“They should also strongly encourage employees and customers to keep a distance of two metres between each other, including in line-ups wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds frequently, or use hand sanitizer with at least 20 seconds with at least 60 per cent alcohol conent,” reads the release.

Places of worship are among those who this week have suspended future services across the Northwest Territories.

Less than 50 people

The release states that mass gatherings involving less than 50 people are required and “must” ensure that people in attendance have the ability to keep two metres apart; have adequate supply of hygiene material including paper towels, soap, hand sanitizer, running water, and waste disposal.

There must also be a direction given to those attending that anyone feeling unwell must stay home.

There must also be increased cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces used often.

The release notes that gatherings outside are safer than holding them indoors.

People feeling unwell – call ahead for assistance

The chief medical officer is recommending anyone not feeling well to stay home and not attend public gatherings.

People in need of medical assistance – including those with fevers, coughs, or other flu-like symptoms to call health clinics or local health centre.

“They will talk to you about your symptoms, and advise you what to do next,” states the release. “Do not go in without calling.”

Anyone experiencing difficulty with breathing is told to call 911.