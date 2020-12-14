A Yellowknife family is missing their canine companion so badly that they’re willing to pay a $3,000 reward for her safe return.

Vincent and Melissa Antony were out skiing on Yellowknife Bay between their cabin on the other side of Great Slave Lake and N’dilo on the evening of Dec. 2.

Oma, their four-year-old Canadian Eskimo dog, was in tow but then went missing.

“The last time we saw her was on the way back from the cabin and we called her once we reached cabin,” Vincent said, noting that it is not like Oma to take off.

“She never runs away and is always loose. When we go on vacation or when we walk down the street, she will never run away,” he said. “She is always with me wherever I go.”

Vincent describes Oma as mostly white with a few grey patches and has a black and yellow collar. She also has one pink eye and one black eye. She weighs close to 80 lbs.

Vincent said he and Melissa are asking people to keep watch for Oma, especially between Great Slave Lake and downtown, and in the vicinity of Rat Lake, Tin Can Hill and School Draw Avenue.

A notice was posted on the Yellowknife Lost/Found Facebook page about Oma’s disappearance on Dec. 12. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call either 306-620-5759 or 867-444-7585.