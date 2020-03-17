Convenience store robbed at knife-point: Yellowknife RCMP

A knife-wielding man made off with cash and cigarettes after robbing a Yellowknife convenience store early Tuesday, say police.

Yellowknife RCMP say the suspect entered the Circle K Convenience Store, located at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive, just before 12:45 a.m.

Brandishing a knife, police say the man demanded the items from a store clerk before fleeing the area. He left with a “small amount” of undisclosed cash, states a news release issued by Mounties.

Police describe the suspect as being “5’8 tall with a slender build.” He was wearing a black jacket and pants, along with a black baseball cap with red lettering. The suspect was wearing sunglasses, and the lower part of the suspect’s face was covered, say police.

No photos of the suspect have been provided by police at this time. They say images will be distributed to the public “if they become available.”

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday to contact authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.