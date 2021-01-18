Yellowknifers aged 60 and over trying to get a Covid-19 vaccination appointment have met with some resistance.

A vaccination clinic in the Jan Stirling Building runs from Monday, tomorrow, to Jan. 22, but a mailbox set up so residents could leave a message requesting an appointment was full from Friday afternoon, when the coming clinic was announced, until at least Saturday evening.

Advertisement

“When the vaccine rolls out this week there will be the option to contact public health, which is not an option right now,” territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg said at a news conference focused on the three Covid-19 cases and public health lockdown in Fort Liard Sunday. “The Public Health Department is occupied with a number of things.”

Pegg’s statement appeared to contradict information on the vaccine website, which states that people aged 60 and older can call Public Health at (867) 767-9120 to book appointments for the clinic.

Residents have had mixed success in calling that number, with some saying it was busy and others that it wasn’t being answered and its voice mailbox was full.

There is also the option of using the Yellowknife online callback request form if they have difficulty reaching public health. Online appointments can be booked through that form.

Yellowknifer Val Braden said a friend of hers booked online on Friday and has an appointment on Tuesday, but that she had sent in a request using the online form Saturday and is still waiting for a call back.

“I booked online on Saturday afternoon and I haven’t had a response yet,” she said. “I’m kind of thinking they aren’t working on the weekend, or maybe it depends on the calls they’re getting. They might have a whole whack of people to call back. Everyone has been waiting. (But) I’m not worried. I’m sure they’ll get back to me.”

Pegg said that more public messaging on vaccine appointments was yet to come, which will be shared on the NTHSSA website and through print and social media.