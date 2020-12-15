An individual in Inuvik has been diagnosed with Covid-19, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release on Tuesday.

The person is isolating at home and is doing well, Kandola said.

They had travelled internationally and followed the proper isolation guidance when they arrived.

There is no risk of public exposure and the individual posed no exposure risk while travelling by air.

An investigation by health officials found the individual’s only contacts were inside their household.

The case in Inuvik comes just days after five cases were confirmed in Yellowknife, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the NWT to 22, with seven active cases and 15 recovered.