Communication services have been disrupted across the NWT on Thursday, RCMP said in a news release.

“Cell phone, long distance calling, landlines and internet services, mainly involving TELUS services have been impacted, with services down or operating intermittently,” RCMP said.

The disruption has affected most communities in the territory and the Yellowknife area.

Emergency phone services including local RCMP #1111 and 911 service calls might experience technical problems and call services could be intermittent in some communities.

It wasn’t clear what was causing the disruptions.

Further updates will be provided as needed.