Premier Caroline Cochrane announced a Cabinet shuffle on Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The changes take effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

The premier will continue in her role as Minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs and retains leadership on the Covid-19 related emergency response.

Diane Thom will be named as Minister Responsible for Seniors, and will continue as deputy premier, Minister of Health and Social Services, and Minister Responsible for Persons with Disabilities.

Caroline Wawzonek will become Minister Responsible for Status of Women, “with additional responsibility for gender-based policy work, including the responsibility for developing and implementing an NWT action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” the release said.

Wawzonek will maintain her roles as Minister of Justice and Minister of Finance, which will from now on include responsibility for Procurement Shared Services, to be transferred from the Department of Infrastructure to the Department of Finance.

Shane Thompson will be named as Minister responsible for the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, and will continue as Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Minister of Lands, and Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

Paulie Chinna returns to her role as Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, a portfolio she held until April when it was taken over by Cochrane.

Chinna will also now become Minister Responsible for Youth, and will continue as Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation, and Minister Responsible for Homelessness.

Katrina Nokleby will continue as Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

R.J. Simpson will continue in his roles of Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister Responsible for the Public Utilities Board, and Government House Leader.

“Responding to the global Covid-19 pandemic has created significant new demands on the GNWT that we expect will continue for at least another two years,” said Cochrane. “Given the ongoing nature of the pandemic, the GNWT continues to make the necessary changes to support a more integrated and efficient approach to better ensure that we can protect the health of NWT residents and communities. At the same time, we are also taking advantage of the opportunity to align some other functions within government and Ministerial assignments to better pursue our mandate commitments.”