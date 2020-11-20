The City of Yellowknife is reopening its climbing wall and play area at the Fieldhouse to the public starting Nov. 21, according to a news release.

According to the release issued by the city on Friday, both areas will open and operate according to strict public health guidelines approved by chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

For the climbing wall, groups are limited to five people for one hour per session and pre-registration is required.

There will be no equipment for rent due to the potential spread of Covid-19. Climbers are encouraged to climate in socks, stockings or indoor climbing shoes.

“There will be no auto-belaying, and those who wish to use the top rope must provide their equipment,” states the release.

For the indoor play area, group users are limited to 15 people per one hour session and pre-registration is required.

“No outside food is allowed in the play area and bottled refreshments are permitted in designated areas only,” states the release. “All persons who will enter the play area, including children, parents and caregivers, must pre-register.”

Visiting the Fieldhouse

The city is asking anyone visiting the Fieldhouse, including the climbing wall or play are,a to be part of a facility rental user group or pre-registered for and attending a scheduled program.

Booking spaces for the drop-in program can be done on the City of Yellowknife website. People can also call 669-3457.

“Spaces can be reserved up to seven (7) days in advance,” states the release. “Anyone visiting the facility must also complete a contact tracing form, available at www.yellowknife.ca/screening, and check-in at the front desk for payment and access to the appropriate area of the facility upon arrival.”

More information, including operation, admission fees and booking can be found at the Yellowknife Fieldhouse website or by calling 669-3457.