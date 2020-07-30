The City of Yellowknife and Yellowknives Dene First Nation will be holding a two-day wildfire preparedness workshop according to a joint media advisory issued by both governments, this week.

The advisory states that the municipality and YKDFN are hosting the workshop on July 30 and 31 to ensure that the neighbouring communities to ensure structures and communities are safe in the event of a wildfire spreading in the area.

The activities on Thursday and Friday are part of the federal government’s Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program (CCPNP), which supports northern communities in adapting to climate change impacts and reducing risks.

Specifically, the two are constructing a protective barrier with the use of a sprinkler system to impede the advance of encroaching wildfire.

Workshop events have been taking place at the Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah and parts of the community close to forests during the two days. City and YKDFN staff, as well as community volunteers are expected to participate in training over the two days.

YKDFN Chief Ed Sangris and Mayor Rebecca Alty are scheduled to address the wildfire workshop participants on Friday.