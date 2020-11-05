The Yellowknife Education District No. 1 announced on Thursday that the City of Yellowknife will be increasing capacity on all public transit starting Nov. 12.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer approved an exemption after concern was raised by the city this year about restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Physical distancing measures implemented earlier this year resulted in a significant reduction in capacity on City buses,” states a notice from the school board.

“This exemption should be helpful for students who have previously been unable to board buses that were running at capacity.”