City collecting winter dog waste next week

The City of Yellowknife is hosting a Dog Waste Collection event next week that will help residents collect waste from the winter for disposal.

The city stated in a news release on Thursday afternoon that there will be a designated disposal bin set up at the Habitat Restore Access Road near the solid waste facility entrance from Tuesday April 14 to Friday, April 17.

Only dog waste and honey bags will be permitted to be disposed at the location.

Residents will be able to drop-off their waste from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those days.

After next week, the city is asking residents to drop their weekly dog waste packages in their black bins and avoid stockpiling large mounts.

Another Dog Waste Collection Event will be held in early May during the annual spring Amnesty Day, however a date on this is still to be announced.

Larger items involving non-hazardous waste items can be thrown away during the Amnesty Day, as well.

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi Kellett stated that the city has been receiving feedback on the issue as the weather warms.

“We Yellowknifers love our dogs but the annual spring poop clean up is not so loveable,” stated Bassi-Kellett. “The City is responding to residents’ needs to deal with a winter’s worth of waste, cleanly and safely. Thank you to everyone for continuing to hold on to all non-essential waste for the interim.”

The full news release can be read on the city website.

 

