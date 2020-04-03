City changing garbage collection as residential waste increases

The City of Yellowknife is changing how it collects garbage as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in residential and household waste.

The municipality issued a news release on Friday afternoon stating it is introducing temporary changes to ensure safe and continued operation of the essential service.

The full release can be viewed on the City of Yellowknife website.

“Waste management is an essential service and, at this time, our top priorities are public and staff safety, and continued essential service delivery,” states the release.

“With more residents working and learning from home, there is unfortunately an increase in household waste. This has resulted in a need for additional residential waste pickup.”

The city is beginning a weekly black cart waste collection to households while the green cart pickups for organics will be suspended beginning April 6.

“For the time being, residents should dispose of organic waste in Black Carts,” states the release.

“For the week beginning Monday, April 6, residents may place either their Green or Black Cart at the curbside for collection of general residential waste. Only one cart can be collected.”

The city states also states that dog waste can temporarily be disposed of in the black carts.

The solid waste facility remains closed to the public until further notice as restricted use serves as a health and safety measure in response to COVID-19.

Other reminders

Other reminders in the news release include that the city is working with Ingraham Trail residents to accommodate their residential garbage needs.

Residents with honey bags or without access to regular garbage collection can contact the solid waste facility to set up an appointment.

Both Mayor Rebecca Alty and Sheila Bassi-Kellett, senior administrative officer issued statements. Alty stated that council and city administration are working to address the rising demand for residential garbage pickup.

“Waste management is an important issue for Yellowknifers and residents have reached out with questions and concerns,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty. “Council and I want residents to know that we hear and understand your concerns and are working with Administration to provide the best possible solutions in this quickly evolving situation.”

Bassi-Kellett said the city is working to ensure waste pickup is delivered in a safe and healthy away for residents.

“We continue to tackle complex waste management issues resulting from COVID-19 and all our decisions are made with public and staff safety, and continued essential service delivery as our top priorities,” said City Administrator, Sheila Bassi-Kellett. “Thanks to residents for doing your part in reducing waste wherever possible. We all have Amnesty Day to look forward to in May.”

Illegal dumping of garbage

The city reminds people in the news release to not illegally dump garbage and asks any resident that sees another person disposing waste illegally should be reported to the city by phone at 920-2737 or by email at med@yellowknife.ca.

“Illegal dumping is financially and environmentally costly and increases strain on the City’s waste management resources,” states the release.

The city’s Spring Amnesty Days are to be announced in the coming weeks and residents are asked to “plan their waste management strategies around this.”