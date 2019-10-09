Children’s sweaters recalled for strangulation hazard

Health Canada is recalling children’s sweaters sold at Northern Transition in Yellowknife’s Centre Square Mall, over concerns they present a strangulation hazard.

According to a news release, Health Canada has determined that the Pacapopskidz sweaters use drawstrings that can become caught on playground equipment, fences, or other objects and result in strangulation.

Roughly 16 units were sold at Northern Transition from January 2013 until September 2019. More sweaters were sold at other outlets and online.

There have been no reports of injuries but parents are advised to remove the draw strings as soon as possible.

For additional information, consumers may contact Northern Transition at 1-867-873-9908 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm MST, Monday through Saturday.