A cement truck burst into flames near the Multiplex Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Capital Transit Mix Ltd. site, located at 49 Kam Lake Road, just after 8:30 a.m., where a parked cement mixing truck had become engulfed in flames.

The blaze appeared to be under control when Yellowknifer arrived at the scene shortly after first responders.

No details on the cause of the fire have been provided to Yellowknifer.

Updates to follow.