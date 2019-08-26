Celebration of life for Rene Fumoleau this week

A celebration of life for NWT priest, photographer and writer, Rene Fumoleau will take place Friday Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Willideh Site on the Yellowknife River.

Fumoleau died in the late evening of Aug. 6, his birthday, at Avens Manor.

He was an outspoken activist for the Dene people and worked in many Northern communities during his time in the territory.

After his passing, many spoke highly of his good deeds and his dedication to helping others.

“He will be remembered as a beautiful soul who gave up himself to everyone,” Padre Jim Lynn said in an earlier interview.

If it ends up raining on Aug. 30, the celebration will be moved to the Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah. If transportation is required, call (867) 765-0961.