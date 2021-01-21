The Yellowknife fire division was called Thursday morning to put out a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Niven Lake Apartments.

A black pickup truck burst into flames shortly before 10 a.m. The fire was under control shortly thereafter.

The vehicle was isolated and there appeared to be no damage to its surroundings.

The territorial fire marshal was not able to be reached for comment on the cause of the fire.

Geoff Furniss, a Yellowknifer who lives up the road from the apartment building, said he recalled a similar vehicle fire in the same parking lot last winter.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.