A car burst into flames in downtown Yellowknife Monday evening.

The blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. in the alleyway beside Northern News Services, between 51 Street and 50 Street, leaving the parked vehicle almost completely engulfed in flames that reached dangerously close a nearby residence.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and quickly contained the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

More to come.