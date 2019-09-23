CANDIDATE ANSWERS: Kieron Testart, Kam Lake

The NWT’s carbon tax plan is deeply flawed and fails to serve as an effective means of action against climate change, doing the bare minimum of mitigation while lacking effective legislative oversight and public involvement.

I voted against the tax in the 18th Assembly and I continue to stand opposed to a regime where unelected officials are solely responsible for designing the tax scheme without the input of MLAs or the public.

While regime change in Ottawa may scrap the federal carbon tax, it will not change the NWT tax – only MLAs can make that decision. I support a revised carbon pricing plan that is informed by the public and addresses the real emissions concerns arising from industrial processes that are responsible for more than 75% of NWT GHG emissions.

I personally favour a carbon market for the NWT that would allow industry to trade credits with established markets in Quebec and California and reduce the economic burden on Northerners and their communities. I am committed to fight against climate change and to position the NWT as a leader for climate adaptation and mitigation, but I also believe in tax fairness and transparency which will require major changes to the NWT carbon pricing regime.