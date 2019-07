Yellowknifers didn’t let a few dark clouds rain on their parade Monday morning.

Big crowds braved the bad weather for the city’s annual Canada Day Parade, which kicked off at 11 a.m. Flag-waving parade-watchers donned red and white colours – and raincoats – as floats, firetrucks and more rolled down Franklin Avenue.

Canada Day celebrations continue at the Ed Jeske Arena inside the Multiplex from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.