Yellowknife’s Canada Day activities moved to Multiplex, parade still on

Due to wet and rainy weather, a number of Canada Day activities are being moved indoors to the Multiplex.

“There will be live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities taking place in the the Ed Jeske Arena inside the Multiplex, from 12 noon to 6 p.m., tomorrow, Monday, July 1st,” reads a Sunday statement from the City of Yellowknife.

The 11 a.m. Canada Day parade will still be going ahead as planned. The parade starts at Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and continues to Sir John Franklin High School. Road closures will still be in effect.

According to Environment Canada, Yellowknife can expect rain and high winds to continue throughout the day and into the evening.