Caitlin Cleveland to run for Kam Lake MLA

Photographer and entrepreneur Caitlin Cleveland plans to run for Kam Lake MLA this October.

On social media, she called for a diversification of territory’s economy and wrote that her experience and professional background would lend a distinct perspective to her work as an MLA.

“My experience as a Kam Lake entrepreneur paired with my years as a senior policy analyst and communications officer for the GNWT gives me a unique perspective to both the challenges of operating a Northern business and the inner working of our government,” Cleveland wrote in a social media announcement on Thursday.

“As a lifelong northerner and now a parent, I have a vested interest in the success and quality of life of all our people and the sustainability of our land as we push our economy beyond diamond mines.”

Cleveland is the second candidate to challenge incumbent Kieron Testart for his seat, after former MLA Robert Hawkins also announced his intention to run in June.