Byrne Road near hospital closing for repair

Byrne Road will be closed to all traffic starting Oct. 23 to complete a water service repair, according to the city.

The closure will be between the Stanton Territorial Hospital and the Stanton Medical Centre.

All hospital traffic will be required to use the Range Lake Road access and the bus route on Byrne Road will not be in service for the duration of the repairs.

Access to all businesses on Byrne Road will not be affected.

Proper signage will be in place at the entrance to Byrne Road and in the construction zone, according to a press release.

“Work will continue until the repairs are complete with an expectation that the road will be back in service before the weekend. A water shut off for the area is not anticipated at this time.”