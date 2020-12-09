The Bushkids on-the-land education program for students and schools is facing growing pains as overworked teachers struggle to finish the Bushkids training course.

Chloe Dragon Smith and Wendy Lahey launched Bushkids in Yellowknife in 2018. It’s modelled on the principles of the Forest And Nature School movement, which emphasizes the value of inquiry-based learning in natural spaces.

All Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (Yk1) schools have adopted on-the-land learning programs based in full or in part on Bushkids concepts and training.

Dragon Smith spoke to the Yk1 board of trustees on Tuesday evening and outlined some of the challenges and successes the program is experiencing.

“Out of the teachers that have taken those courses that we offered in 2019, there’s only one that’s actually finished the course,” she said. “That’s kind of alarming to Wendy and myself because they’re given a year to finish the course. What we’ve seen is that the teachers are overloaded and they do need some support and structure to be able to be successful.”

The practitioner training course consists of six assignments that can be done individually or by small groups of teachers at their schools.

Dragon Smith emphasized that the training is broad enough that teachers can tailor Bushkids principles to their own school and classes.

Another issue facing Bushkids is that it needs more leadership after Dragon Smith recently moved to the Fort Smith area.

“The support and leadership that I was providing to this movement on the ground in Yellowknife isn’t going to be able to be the same anymore,” she said.

In order for Bushkids to successfully expand further, Dragon Smith explained the program could benefit from funding to enable more Indigenous knowledge holders and community members to contribute to the initiative.

At the same time, Dragon Smith is pleased by how much Bushkids has grown since more schools in Yellowknife adopted the program. Many schools hold on-the-land activities out of wall tents built on school grounds.

“I drive through Yellowknife and I can see wall tents at almost every school that weren’t there a year ago. There’s this upward movement. I think the district is doing amazing work and people within the district are doing amazing work, and that’s why we’ve gotten to this point,” she said. “But with some formal structure and some recognition for what’s going on, I think it would be absolutely unstoppable and amazing and I’d really love to see us be able to move forward with all our energies together.”

Despite the bumps on the road for the program, Lahey and Dragon Smith won an outstanding early childhood educators’ award in October from the Canadian Network for Environmental Education and Communication for their work with Bushkids.

Lahey wasn’t immediately available for comment.