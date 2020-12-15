Brenda Gauthier has been appointed as the new Official Languages Commissioner of the NWT, the territorial government announced in a news release Monday.

Legislative assembly Speaker Frederick Blake Jr. appointed Gauthier on Dec. 11, with the recommendation of the Board of Management.

Gauthier will take office on Jan. 11, 2021, taking over the role after the term of former commissioner Shannon Gullberg ended in October 2020.

The new commissioner will relocate the Office of the Official Languages Commissioner from Yellowknife to her home community of Fort Smith.

“Gauthier brings over 20 years of management experience to the office in the fields of justice and intergovernmental relations,” the release stated. “With strategic leadership a unifying thread throughout her career, she plans to engage and collaborate with Indigenous governments, stakeholders and residents on promoting awareness of the Official Languages Act and the services her office will provide to the residents of the NWT.”

The commissioner is legislated by the Official Languages Act, a role that includes ensuring recognition of the rights, status and privileges of each of the 11 official languages and to investigate claims of non-compliance of those rights and privileges.

The commissioner position was created in 1990 and the first appointment came in 1991. Commissioners are appointed for four-year terms and the independent officer’s role is accountable to the Legislative Assembly.

Requests and complaints may continue to be sent by email to admin@olc-nt.ca and will be passed onto Gauthier for her attention when she takes office in January.